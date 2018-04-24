Hexcel up 4% on Q1 results, reaffirms guidance

Hexcel (HXL +4.9% ) reported Q1 net sales growth of 12.8% Y/Y to $540.1M (+10.2% Y/Y constant currency basis).

Sales by market segments: Commercial aerospace +10.2% Y/Y to $382.7M, space & defense +17.5% Y/Y to $90.1M and industrial +22.6% Y/Y to $67.3M.

Q2 Margins: Gross declined by 161 bps to 26.4% and Operating declined by 116 bps to 15.26%.

Adj. EPS +13.3% Y/Y to $0.68.

2018 Guidance (reaffirmed): Sales $2.1-2.2B; EPS $2.96-3.10; tax rate 25%; free cash flow +$230M and Capex $170-190M.

Previously: Hexcel beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (April 23)