Avid Bio expanding capacity, three new customers on board; shares up 10%

Avid Bioservices (CDMO +10.1% ) is up on average volume on the heels of its update on its buildout of process development capabilities and lab space in Southern California.

The company says the revamp, including the expansion of process development lab space to more than 6,000 square feet, infrastructure and equipment upgrades and implementing state-of-the-art technologies, will directly improve its cell line development capabilities. In order to avoid disrupting current projects, the upgrades will come online in stages beginning next quarter.

It has also added three new unnamed customers who have engaged the company to rapidly advance certain biologic candidates into the clinic. It has closed four new clients so far this year, equaling its total for all of 2017.