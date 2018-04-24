Union at BHP's Escondida mine says no advance deal likely

The labor union at BHP Billiton’s (BHP +1.6% ) Escondida copper mine in Chile says it has made little progress on an early contract deal with management, making it “highly likely” that no agreement would be struck before official talks begin in June.

The union accepted an offer to begin early negotiations with BHP in March in an effort to avoid another episode similar to last year's 44-day strike at the mine that jolted the global copper market, but a union spokesperson tells Reuters that the company had made only “marginal and insufficient” concessions to union proposals.

The price of copper on the LME has climbed more than 50% since hitting a nine-year low in 2016, boosting profits globally and potentially providing unions with more leverage in negotiations.

