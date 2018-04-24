CoStar Group up 5% post Q1 results

CoStar Group (CSGP +4.9% ) reports Q1 revenue of $273.7M (+ 20.8% Y/Y); with north america accounting for $264.8M of revenues & rest $8.9M from international revenues.

Operating margin was up 291 bps to 19.5%; adjusted EBITDA margin was up 300 bps to 31%

Adjusted net income increased $26M to $60.1M an increase of 76.5% Y/Y; also the company has $940M in cash & equivalents & long-term investments, with no outstanding debt.

Outlook: Q2: adjusted net income $45.7-48.8M, EPS $1.25-1.34 & adjusted EBITDA of $66-70M; FY18: adjusted net income $272.2-279.7M, EPS $7.44-7.64 & adjusted EBITDA of $380-390M.

