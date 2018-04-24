Pareteum, iPass form strategic partnership

Pareteum (TEUM +5.9% ) and iPass (IPAS -1.8% ) have come together in a strategic partnership to collaborate in sales and marketing as well as develop new products and services.

"Combining the power of iPass' intelligent connection management technology, Veri-Fi location data and analytics, and global Wi-Fi network with Pareteum's Global Cloud Services suite will ensure that customers, including major mobile network operators, businesses, IoT application developers, and global business travelers, will reap the power of our software services, content, and applications virtually anywhere they are connected," says Pareteum's Hal Turner.