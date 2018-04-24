Early-stage study of Keytruda/radiotherapy combo in bladder cancer suspended

Sponsor Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a London-based hospital specializing in cancer, has suspended recruitment in a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the combination of radiotherapy and Merck's (MRK +0.4% ) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with muscle-invasive or metastatic bladder cancer.

The impetus was apparently an unspecified decision from the Safety Review Committee which will require an amendment to the protocol. The study may resume once the issue is addressed.

Currently, KEYTRUDA is being evaluated, as monotherapy or in combination, in 34 studies in bladder cancer, from Phase 1 to Phase 3.