Oracle acquires ad targeting company Grapeshot

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will acquire “brand safety” platform company Grapeshot for undisclosed terms.

Grapeshot’s platform aims to pair advertisers with locations using criteria and tech that can help avoid mismatches like ads appearing alongside extremist content on YouTube.

Grapeshot will join the Oracle Data Cloud working in the area of Audience and Measurement, which provides a variety of tools for marketers.

The startup had a $59M valuation as of May 2017, according to Pitchbook, with $22.4M in total funding from investors including IQ Capital Partners and Albion.

Grapeshot says it works with 5K marketers around the world with 38B programmatic ad impressions and a 100% Y/Y growth rate.