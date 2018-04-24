Highlights from Coca-Cola's earnings call

Coca-Cola (KO -1.9% ) management attributed the new sleek tins cans for its Diet Coke products as part of its resurgence in North America for the brand.

Coke’s new version of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was also singled out as strong performer during the quarter.

The company also has a tailwind in North America, with price/mix moving in the right direction to help lift organic sales, noted execs.

"We have the right strategies in place and remain confident in our ability to achieve our full year guidance," noted CEO Jame Quincey.

