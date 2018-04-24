FT: Supply deals with Rusal’s Irish plant to restart as sanctions ease

The loosening of U.S. sanctions against Rusal means western companies such as Rio Tinto (RIO +0.9% ) can resume existing supply deals with the Russian company's giant alumina refinery in Ireland, Financial Times reports.

The Aughinish alumina refinery is a key part of Europe’s industrial supply chain, feeding supplies to smelters that produce aluminum for the likes of Airbus, BMW and Volkswagen.

Rio, which is the biggest supplier of bauxite to Aughinish and buyer of its alumina, declared force majeure on its contracts with Rusal earlier this month but can now resume trading with the plant under contracts signed before the sanctions were announced, after the U.S. extended the deadline for winding up business with Rusal to late October.

Aluminum prices today are extending Monday's losses, tumbling as much as 3.4% on the LME to $2,218/metric ton, as some analysts no longer expect U.S. actions against Rusal to disrupt global supply.

Among aluminum related names, AA -3.2% , CENX -1.2% , CSTM -2% .

ETFs: JJU, FOIL