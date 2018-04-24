Tencent joins $10M round in self-driving robot startup

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) participates in a $10M Series A round for robotics startup Marble, which creates self-driving food-delivery robots. Other participants include Lemnos, CrunchFund, and Maven.

Marble has existing relationships with Yelp and DoorDash. In a trial program, customer meals were placed in the robot’s cargo bay for the delivery. The recipient unlocked the bay with an access code to receive the food.

Marble plans to use the new funding to develop its tech and expand its market. A second-gen robot should arrive later this year in more U.S. cities.

Marble has AI ambitions that explain Tencent’s involvement.