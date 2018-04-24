Report: Facebook has hosted stolen IDs, SSNs for years

Facebook (FB -2.7% ) has hosted stolen identities complete with social security numbers for years, Motherboard writes -- and while Facebook hasn't yet responded to the piece, it has apparently started acting on the posts.

As of yesterday, Facebook posts advertised dozens of SSNs and other personal data, reachable through a Google search, according to the piece. Some posts are several years old and were posted as public information.

The publication heard about the posts from security researching Justin Shafer, and contacted Facebook. Some of the posts in the Google search sample have since been removed, Motherboard says.

Shares have hit today's session low.