Icon Media enters into joint services agreement with DMR Biologics

Icon Media Holdings (OTCPK:ICNM) entered into an agreement with DMR Biologics to assist in marketing, manufacturing and distribution of homeopathic drugs and nutritional supplements.

As per the agreement with DMR, ICNM will provide seed funding and online business development consulting as needed and ICNM will receive a share of DMR’s gross revenue for the next several years.

Commenting on the agreement, Rob Deakin, CEO of Icon, said, "We are very excited to have an opportunity to work with DMR Biologics. Russ Mitchell has a stellar reputation and success rate for developing and marketing homeopathic drugs and nutritional supplements. While we continue to focus on building the wireless infrastructure business, we found this to be a compelling opportunity to generate revenue for the company and build shareholder value. The diligence performed on DMR suggests that the patented formula far outperforms any other over the counter migraine products currently on the market."

