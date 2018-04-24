Vale, BHP given more time to resolve Samarco dam failure dispute

A Brazilian court has given Vale (VALE +1.7% ) and BHP Billiton (BHP +1.7% ) an additional 66 days to resolve a multibillion-dollar settlement regarding their Samarco joint venture in the 2015 tailings dam failure that killed 19 people.

Vale and BHP must negotiate a settlement of the $47.6B and $6.1B public civil claims relating to the dam failure by June 25; the companies in November also received a 150-day extension to negotiate the settlement.

Operations at Samarco remain suspended as talks continue with the government to obtain the required environmental licenses, but media reports have said Vale believes Samarco could restart later this year.