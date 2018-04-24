Why Amazon's considering home shopping buy; health partnership selecting CEO

TechCrunch sources say Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has held acquisition talks with pay-TV home shopping channel owner Evine Live (NASDAQ:EVLV).

Another source says Amazon isn’t the only company interested in making the purchase.

A group headed by Segel Vision offered to buy Evine last year for an enterprise value of $175M but Evine declined.

The Evine Live channel is available in 87M homes in the US. The company reported $193M in revenues last quarter with net income of $6.4M.

Health news: In other Amazon news, the company's health care partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase should select its CEO within the next two months, according to Axios sources.

Evine Live shares are up 38.7% to $1.12.

Amazon shares are down 2.3% .

