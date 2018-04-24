Macau April revenue growth expected to top 20%

Estimates on Macau gross gaming revenue for April are arriving in from analysts.

Bernstein expects GGR of 20% to 21% for the month, while Nomura anticipates 18% to 22% revenue growth.

There's also JPMorgan striking a confident tone with its forecast for 21% year-over-year growth in April. The JP analyst team notes that the tally could have been even higher if not for the expected slowdown ahead of the Labor Day holiday in China on May 1 and a below par hold rate in the VIP segment.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Sources: Bloomberg, GGRAsia