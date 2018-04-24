Perry Ellis entered into a license agreement with Kennek FZE

Perry Ellis International (PERY) entered into a license agreement with Kennek FZE in North Africa to source and distribute a full range of products from surf boards and wetsuits to casual wear and footwear under the Gotcha brand.

Perry Ellis International, Inc. CEO and President Oscar Feldenkreis remarked, “Our company is pleased to enter into a partnership with Kennek to maximize the potential of the Gotcha brand in North Africa. We feel Kennek will be a terrific partner and are excited about the prospects of being in North Africa which falls in line with our plans to extend our business reach.”

Press Release