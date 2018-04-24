Big session for banks amid earnings, higher rates

The major averages are about flat this session, but the banks (KBE +1.9%), (KRE +1.9%) are enjoying sizable gains.
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +6%) and Zions Bancorp (ZION +3.2%) are leading the way after cruising through estimates.
But there's also interest rates, and there's been plenty of worry of late thanks to the yield curve flattening to post-crisis lows - not necessarily a good omen for the economy or bank earnings. Things are steepening at least a bit now, though, with yields on the long end rising to new cycle highs. The 10-year Treasury this morning touched 3% for the first time in four years.
PNC Financial (PNC +2%), U.S. Bancorp (USB +1.4%), SunTrust (STI +2.7%), Regions Financial (RF +1.7%)