Big session for banks amid earnings, higher rates

The major averages are about flat this session, but the banks (KBE +1.9% ), (KRE +1.9% ) are enjoying sizable gains.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +6% ) and Zions Bancorp (ZION +3.2% ) are leading the way after cruising through estimates.

But there's also interest rates, and there's been plenty of worry of late thanks to the yield curve flattening to post-crisis lows - not necessarily a good omen for the economy or bank earnings. Things are steepening at least a bit now, though, with yields on the long end rising to new cycle highs. The 10-year Treasury this morning touched 3% for the first time in four years.