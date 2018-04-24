HP announces 3D printing partnership with Jabil, Forecast 3D

HP (NYSE:HPQ) announces new agreements with Jabil (NYSE:JBL) and Forecast 3D for distributed design, manufacturing, and digital supply chain leveraging with the HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing tech.

Jabil will add six production-ready Jet Fusion 4210 3D printers in its Singapore facility, which will double its total of HP 3D printers.

Forecast 3D will also add six printers to bring its fleet to 18 systems. The company plans to produce several million end-use parts on the printers in the next year.

Jabil shares are up 0.1% to $27.29.