American Electric Power to spend $17.7B on energy system improvements

American Electric Power (AEP +0.7% ) unveils plans to invest $17.7B over the next three years in its core regulated businesses to improve service to customers and advance new energy technologies.

AEP says the total includes $12.8B in its transmission and distribution systems and $1.7B in renewable energy - not including its 2K MW Wind Catcher project - as the company "work(s) to develop the energy system of the future."

Chairman, CEO and President Nicholas Akins tells the company's annual meeting that the investments will continue to support AEP's operating earnings growth rate of 5%-7%.