Caterpillar shares turn red after seeing Q1 as 'high water mark' for 2018

Caterpillar (CAT -4.1% ) reverses earlier gains to turn sharply lower following its earnings conference call, which indicated that Q1 would be the company's "high water mark for the year."

CAT said it was seeing better than expected sales volumes and expects strong operating margins throughout 2018 but does not expect to repeat Q1 margins for the rest of the year.

CAT says favorable price realization vs. material cost spread was very good in Q1 but not expected to continue later in 2018, but higher commodity prices are good for the company on a whole as it shows customers are doing well.

Machinery peers including Manitowoc (MTW -4.2% ), Terex (TEX -6.1% ), Oshkosh (OSK -5.5% ), Deere (DE -4.4% ) and AGCO (AGCO -2.1% ) are selling off in sympathy.

Source: Briefing.com