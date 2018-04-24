FDA follows through on enforcement actions to restrict kids' access to e-cigs

In a statement, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., announces recent enforcement actions aimed at curtailing access to e-cigarettes by young people.

On April 6, a large-scale, nationwide undercover operation began to assess the retail availability of e-cigs to underage customers, specifically the JUUL brand of vaping devices which look like computer thumb drives. The initiative, which will continue through month-end, has uncovered 40 violations related to the illegal sale of the products to the young. Warning letters have been issued to the violators.

The agency contacted eBay over concerns with JUUL listings on its website, which it promptly removed and voluntarily implemented new policies to prevent new listings in the future.

It also contacted JUUL Labs directly requesting documentation related to marketing, research on the products' effects on health, toxicology, behavior and physiology, including youth initiation and use, whether certain design features, ingredients or specifications appeal to different age groups and youth-related adverse events and consumer complaints.

Additional enforcement actions are planned that will target companies that the FDA believes are marketing products in misleading ways to kids. More information on this will be released shortly.