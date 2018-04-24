Micron Tech plans to hire 800 for DRAM base in Taiwan

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) wants to increase its Taiwanese workforce by over 800 in the next year.

The company gained its Taiwan operations in the 2015 purchase of Inotera Memories, a $4B deal that was completed in late 2016. Micron has lost hundreds of engineers to Beijing-backed rivals since entering the region.

Taiwan is Micron’s largest production base for DRAM while Singapore is the largest base for NAND.

Employee counts stand at 6.8K in Taiwan with a 7,650 goal, 7.5K in Singapore, and 34K globally.