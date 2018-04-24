Stocks reverse, Dow sinks more than 1%

Leading the Dow (DIA -1.1%) lower is an 8% plunge in 3M after cutting guidance. Leading the reversal though, is Caterpillar - it was up nearly 5% after an earnings beat and guidance boost, but is now down nearly 5% after management said Q1 could well be the year's "high water mark."
The Nasdaq (QQQ -1.6%) is being led down by a 4.4% post-earnings decline for Google, and a 3.2% drop for Facebook, which can't seem to stay out of the headlines.
The banks continue higher by more than 1% on the back of strong Q1 results and a steepening yield curve.