Stocks reverse, Dow sinks more than 1%

Leading the Dow (DIA -1.1% ) lower is an 8% plunge in 3M after cutting guidance. Leading the reversal though, is Caterpillar - it was up nearly 5% after an earnings beat and guidance boost, but is now down nearly 5% after management said Q1 could well be the year's "high water mark."

The Nasdaq (QQQ -1.6% ) is being led down by a 4.4% post-earnings decline for Google, and a 3.2% drop for Facebook, which can't seem to stay out of the headlines.