Crane down 7% on Q1 results, raises guidance

Crane (CR -7.6% ) reported Q1 sales growth of +18.7% Y/Y to $799.1M with 15% contribution from acquisitions, 4% from forex and 1% offset form core sales decline of $5M.

Segment sales: Fluid handing +11% Y/Y to $267M, payment & merchandised technology +50% Y/Y to $292M, aerospace & electronics +4% Y/Y to $170M and engineered materials -7% Y/Y to $70M.

Q1 operating margin declined by 205 bps to 11.8% and Adj. operating margin declined by 30 bps to 14%.

Segment Adj. operating margins: Fluid handling up by 80 bps to 12.1%, payments & merchandised declined by 320 bps to 16.8% and aerospace & electronics improved by 70 bps to 20.3%. Engineered materials operating margin declined 90 bps to 17.8%.

Total backlog was $976.8M at 31 March 2018.

The company raises FY18 Adj. EPS guidance from $5.35-5.55 to $5.45-5.65 v/s analyst consensus of $5.52 and FCF from $220-250M to $240-270M.

Previously: Crane beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (April 23)