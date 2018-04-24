Turkcell +1.5% as subscriber increase drives profit gain

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) is up 1.5% after posting Q1 earnings where EBITDA rose 44% and profits were up nearly double digits.

Net income rose 9.2% to 500.8M Turkish lira (about $122.5M). EBITDA rose to 2.02B Turkish lira, on revenues that grew 17.5% to 4.762B Turkish lira mainly on continued monetization of 4.5G, and increased multiplay subscribers for both mobile and fixed.

Data and digital services revenues were up 16% to 2.77B Turkish lira, and Wholesale revenues grew 52.8% to 166M lira.

The company boosted three-year guidance last month, targeting revenue growth of 14-16%, EBITDA margins of 37-40% and operation capex/sales of 18% to 16%.

Press release