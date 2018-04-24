Susquehanna previews Marriott International earnings

Susquehanna updates on Marriott International (MAR -0.5% ) ahead of the company's upcoming earnings report and conference call Q&A with management.

Analyst Rachael Rothman's preview: "Marriott should have a fair bit to talk about on its 1Q18 call. The company recently announced the initial merger of the Marriott and Starwood loyalty programs, including new tier requirements and benefits. Although the merger hasn't yet taken effect, investors will want to know what the reaction has been from elite guests, owners, and loyalty program experts, and if there has been any change in booking patterns as a result...We expect management will also talk about its opportunistic 16.5mln share, 5%, repurchase from HNA, along with its plans for additional returns of capital over the balance of 2018."

Susquehanna takes its price target on Marriott to $163.

Marriott is due to report on May 8.