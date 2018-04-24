Susquehanna updates on Hilton Worldwide

Susquehanna analyst Rachael Rotham weighs in on the firm's expectations for Hilton Worldwide Holdings' (HLT -0.3% ) earnings conference call scheduled for April 26.

CC preview: "We expect the call will likely lead off on the key drivers behind their RevPAR and EBITDA beats, and clarification if any of the EBITDA beat represented a pull-forward from future quarters, or a shift in the timing of expenses. We expect management will also talk about its opportunistic 16.5mln share, 5%, repurchase from HNA, along with its plans for additional returns of capital over the balance of 2018. We expect the overall message to be one of consistency in execution and returns of capital, and the visibility and dependability of the company's unit growth pipeline."

Hilton already pre-announced Q1 results, so the conference call and guidance update are the main events.