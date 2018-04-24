Bitcoin is greatest scam ever - Bill Harris

The former CEO of Intuit and PayPal, and now running Personal Capital, Bill Harris is tired of cautioning folks to be careful about bitcoin (BTC-USD).

Not mincing words anymore, he calls bitcoin/cryptos a "colossal pump-and-dump scheme, the likes of which the world has never seen."

His arguments aren't exactly original: Bitcoin is lame as a means of payment, extreme volatility makes it a poor store of value, and there's no actual intrinsic value. About the only thing bitcoin is good for, he says, is criminal activity.

