Macquarie bullish on Baidu, forecasting strong earnings gains

In a note ahead of Baidu (BIDU -0.9% ) earnings coming Friday, Macquarie says it expects the compnay's Q1 revenues to jump 21% and net income to gain 49%.

The company will benefit from ad sales gains in its newsfeed and new high-quality content for iQiyi, the firm says; it expects core revenue from search, newsfeed and iQiyi to grow 30% Y/Y. Macquarie forecasts revenues at about 20.4B yuan (about $3.23B), and non-GAAP net income at 3.6B yuan (about $570M). (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm's raised its price target to $296 from $291, implying 29% upside from current pricing.