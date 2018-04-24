Consumer confidence in the spotlight

Retail Advisory Services President Naveen dissects today's consumer confidence report.

"Consumer confidence increased nearly 2% in April, following a decline in March. The moderate increase in confidence is likely due to tempered concerns over the potential impact to trade policies on the U.S. economy. Consumers appear to be pulling out their pocketbooks more frequently due to tax cuts, wage growth and even tax refunds which we expect to continue through Q3 2018. One thing to watch in the coming months is energy prices, which have been rebounding. Oil has quietly risen from $26 per barrel to almost $70 per barrel over the last two years, but as we head into the summer months increased transportation costs for summer travelers could throw a wrench in the mix."

