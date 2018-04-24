Oil traders whipsawed on Iran deal chatter

Crude oil was perky earlier in the session after Donald Trump called the Iran nuclear deal "insane," suggesting he's doing a lot more than leaning towards pulling the U.S. out of that agreement.

Holding a joint press conference with Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, however, talked about a new deal with Iran which would block nuclear activity until 2025.

The news has helped crude give up those early gains and turn lower by 0.5% on the session. USO -1.15% , with the Energy Select SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) down 0.9% , but outperforming the S&P 500's 1.4% decline .

