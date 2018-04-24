More on Canadian National Q1

Canadian National Rail (CNI -0.4% ) reports challenging quarter but improving performance metrics. The decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to reduced RTMs resulting from challenging operating conditions.

GMTs of 113M (-2.8% Y/Y), total RTMs of 57.2M (-4.3% Y/Y), operating expenses per GTM was C$1.91 (+11.7% Y/Y) & rail freight revenue per RTM of C$5.36 (+4.3% Y/Y).

Operating ratio was 67.8%, higher 600 bps Y/Y, indicating slightly lower company efficiency; FCF generation of C$322M (-62% Y/Y), adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 1.97x

6.5M common shares were repurchased, returning C$631M to its shareholders. CNI also paid quarterly dividend of C$0.4550/share.

2018 Outlook: Adjusted EPS of C$5.10-5.25; RTMs volume growth 2-4%; C$200M increase in capital spending program to C$3.4B of which ~C$400M will be going towards new track infrastructure in Western Canada to serve organic growth & improve resiliency which will lead to strong 2019 volume growth.

