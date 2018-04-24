One plaintiff drops out of Tesla Autopilot case

Tesla (TSLA -0.2% ) can put one of its legal squabbles in the rear-view mirror after the plaintiff in an autopilot software lawsuit filed in 2017 voluntarily dismissed the action.

The case over the company's allegedly "dangerously defective" Autopilot system was already in mediation.

Update: Bloomberg has updated its story to indicate that only one of the plaintiffs has dropped out of the lawsuit. The voluntary dismissal of the one plaintiff doesn't impact the case or the mediation moving forward.

Source: Bloomberg