Apple roundup: Street in "full panic" ahead of earnings, Samsung price negotiations

The Street has gone into “full panic mode” ahead of next week’s Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings report, according to GBH analyst Daniel Ives.

Ives: “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations.”

The panic follows Apple supplier TSMC lowering its guidance, which led Morgan Stanley to reduce its July iPhone estimates to 34M units from 40.5M units (consensus: 43M units).

Apple supplier AMS lowered its June quarter guidance yesterday. The guidance dropped revenue nearly 50% to the range of $220M to $250M.

In better news for Apple, the company is reportedly negotiating with Samsung for lower OLED panel pricing for future iPhones.

Apple is offering higher production volumes of up to 100M panels this year (25M for the current iPhone X, 75M for the fall 2018 models).

But Apple might not have as much bargaining power now that LG is struggling to produce panels in time to become even a minority supplier this year.

Apple shares are down 1.9% to $162.15.

