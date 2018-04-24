BTIG: Shire may seek topping bid after latest from Takeda

With a new bid in hand from Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY -3.2% ), Shire (SHPG +1.8% ) may now look for a higher offer, from a larger company, BTIG says.

A note from Timothy Chiang says Shire's global platform is still discounted and its immunology segment is expected to grow about 10% Y/Y in 2018. He has a Buy rating and $195 price target, implying 20% upside. (h/t Bloomberg)

Details of Takeda's new offer aren't available but Chiang suspects Takeda boosted the cash portion of the deal (reported today at £21/share of a total £47/share bid).