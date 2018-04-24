Freeport -16% after warning of more problems in Indonesia

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -16.5% ) plunges as much as 17% after revealing new environmental demands from Indonesia’s government that could delay a new contract for the Grasberg copper mine.

“We had an agreement with the government that over the life of the mine, we would retain 50% of the tailings on land. They’re now saying it should be 95%, which just cannot be done,” CEO Richard Adkerson said during today's earnings conference call.

The ministry’s demands are “shocking” and “disappointing,” Adkerson said, but he expressed confidence that a resolution would be found; nevertheless, shares have dropped below $16 for the first time since December.

FCX also lowered its FY 2018 copper sales forecast to 3.8B lbs. from its previous forecast of 3.9B lbs. while raising its outlook for costs to $1.01/lb. from its earlier view of $0.97/lb., and reported weaker than expected Q1 earnings.