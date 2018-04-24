BP upgraded to Buy at Goldman as 'turnaround story'

BP (BP +0.6% ) is modestly higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $54 price target, saying free cash flow growth and improving returns make the company an attractive turnaround story.

BP will not need more large capex commitments, says Goldman's Michele Della Vigna, as several of its most capital intensive projects including the Shah Deniz Phase 2 in Azerbaijan and Tangguh Train 3 in Indonesia will start production within two years, providing the company with more headroom to re-invest capital in higher-return projects.

BP could see more upside from higher oil prices, as BP's portfolio of new projects is more profitable today at $60 Brent oil than it would have been in 2014 when oil was trading at $100/bbl, according to Della Vigna.