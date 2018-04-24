Microsoft denies audit of Indian partner

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) says it isn’t auditing how partner KPMG cracks down on illegal use of the tech giant’s software in India.

Microsoft and KPMG partner under the global “software asset management” program that requires KPMG to seek permission from enterprise owners to check for unlicensed software use.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Microsoft was probing how well KPMG was conducting those checks after a local political complained that a KPMG employee “barged in” to a business to check its software.

Microsoft India exec Rajiv Sodhi said at the time that Microsoft was “getting an assessment agency to carry out an audit of the process delivery at KPMG to identify and correct gaps, if any.”

Now Microsoft clarifies that the examination was only into that specific incident and not a broader audit.