Babcock & Wilcox bags contract worth $15M
Apr. 24, 2018 3:15 PM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)BWBy: SA News Team5 Comments
- Babcock & Wilcox's (BW) subsidiary (B&W MEGTEC) has been awarded a contract for more than $15M to design and supply battery coating equipment to K.R. ENERGY Group subsidiary.
- The contract was booked in the Q1 and B&W MEGTEC has begun engineering and manufacturing work for the project and is scheduled to commission the plant in the Q219.
- “We continue to see substantial opportunities for B&W MEGTEC in the global lithium ion battery technology market,” said Kenneth Zak, Senior Vice President, B&W MEGTEC. “From electric automobile batteries to home and industrial-scale energy storage, this is a robust and rapidly growing market.