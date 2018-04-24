FDA OKs expanded use for Glaxo's Trelegy Ellipta

The FDA approves the use of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK +0.5% ) Trelegy Ellipta [fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol (FF/UMEC/VI)] for the long-term, once-daily treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The triplet therapy was first approved in the U.S. in September 2017 for the long-term, once-daily treatment of COPD patients who are on a fixed-dose combination of FF and VI for airflow obstruction and reducing exacerbations in whom additional treatment for airflow obstruction is desired or for patients who are already receiving UMEC and a fixed-dose combination of FF and VI.

The boxed warning has also been removed, in line with recent safety data updates to the ICS/LABA class of medicines.

