Lockheed Martin -5% after failing to lift cash flow outlook

Lockheed Martin (LMT -5.1% ) plunges as much as 8% after leaving unchanged its closely watched guidance for operating cash flow at $3B for the year.

Cash flow was the only metric the company did not raise - LMT raised its FY 2018 EPS estimates to $15.80-$16.10 from a prior outlook of $15.20-$15.50 and hiked its full-year revenue forecast to $50.35B-$51.85B from its previous guidance of $50B-$51.5B - but it was the only number that seemed to matter, with CFO Bruce Tanner also warning that pension contributions could result in "negative cash from operations" in Q2.

Also during today's earnings conference call, CEO Marillyn Hewson pledged to resolve a dispute with Pentagon officials that has halted deliveries of F-35 combat jets, the program that accounts for 25% of LMT’s sales.

Hewson said LMT still expects to deliver 90 of the jets this year, stating the problems are not affecting production. “We’ll get resolution.”

The discovery of a corrosion problem affecting jets that already have been delivered has further complicated negotiations over the multibillion-dollar sale of the next batch of F-35s.