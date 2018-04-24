DOJ/AT&T trial: Government economist retakes stand in testy exchange

The trial between the Justice Dept. and AT&T (T +0.1% ) over the latter's $85B acquisition of Time Warner (TWX -0.4% ) wrapped up for today after government economist Carl Shapiro took the stand again to rebut some AT&T arguments.

The testy skirmish again was over his models of the proposed merger's price effects, and Shapiro admitted that using more recent AT&T profit-margin data meant his low-end estimates would be lower -- a price increase of $0.13 per subscriber per month, rather than $0.27.

But he said AT&T was ignoring the high end of his range and cherry-picking numbers to make the DOJ look bad.

The case is on hold until Thursday, when it may hear more from Shapiro and set up the schedule for the endgame.

Closing arguments in the case could come as early as next Monday morning, Brian Fung reports.

