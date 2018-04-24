FDA OKs Otsuka's tolvaptan to slow kidney function decline in inherited kidney cyst disorder

The FDA approves Otsuka Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:OTSKF)(OTCPK:OTSKY) JYNARQUE (tolvaptan) to slow the decline in kidney function in patients with rapidly progressing autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), an inherited disorder characterized by the formation of cysts in the kidneys that affects ~140K Americans. It is the first drug approved here for the indication.

The labeling contains a boxed warning about the risk of liver injury.

Tolvaptan decreases cyst cell proliferation and fluid secretion by blocking vasopressin from its V2 receptor. Vasopressin is a hormone that regulates the body's retention of water by increasing water reabsorption in the kidney's collecting ducts.

