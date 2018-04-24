McDermoot +2% after Q1 earnings more than double, beating estimates

McDermott (MDR +2.4% ) maintains a solid gain after reporting Q1 earnings that more than doubled its year-ago profit and beat analyst expectations, and revenues rose 17% Y/Y to $608M.

MDR forecasts FY 2018 EPS of $0.42-$0.52 vs. $0.50 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $3.1B-$3.3B, in-line with $3.15B consensus.

MDR says its backlog at the end of Q1 was $3.4B vs. $3.9B at the end of Q4 2017, with Q1 order intake totaling $321M and resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.5x.

At the end of Q1, bids and change orders outstanding and identified target projects totaled a respective $7.5B and $14.1B, in the revenue opportunity pipeline that MDR expects will be awarded in the market through June 30, 2019.

Separately, MDR's $2.26B term loan to finance its planned acquisition of CB&I fell in the secondary loan market after yesterday's unsolicited bid from Subsea 7 threatened to break up MDR’s agreed takeover offer for CB&I.