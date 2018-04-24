YouTube's automated system deleted 5M videos in Q4

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube deleted about 5M videos for content violations in Q4, according to a new report from the company.

The platform says the videos were deleted before any viewers saw the material

YouTube says that automated enforcement software is “paying off” in quicker video removals but didn’t have comparable data from the prior quarter to show how much better enforcement became.

The automated system missed 1.6M videos that YouTube took down after receiving reports from users, activists, and governments.

YouTube’s report and transparency follow content controversies that included ads showing up next to extremist content and a popular YouTube channel showing the body of a suicide victim.

GOOGL shares are down 4.8% on earnings and a rough day for the tech sector.

Previously: Alphabet reports Q1 beats, unit gain on Nest move, and +$3B in equity secuirities (April 23)

Previously: Pivotal Research lowers Alphabet target after earnings (April 24)