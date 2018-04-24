Ensco wins several new rig contracts while also losing one

Ensco (ESV +2.9% ) is higher after its latest fleet status report shows the drilling contractor inked new contracts for a number of its rigs while also losing a contract and scrapping three others.

The Ensco 8504 semi-submersible was supposed to start operating offshore Vietnam in April under a six-month contract, but Repsol’s Talisman Vietnam subsidiary, the operator of the Ca Rong Do field in the South China Sea, was ordered not to carry out a scheduled work program under pressure from China.

But ESV says its Ensco 8505 was awarded a one-well contract with Eni in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to start in May.

In the jack-up segment, the Ensco 108 rig, which is currently unemployed and staying in Singapore, was signed up to work for an unnamed operator in the Middle East for three years beginning in Q4 2018.

ESV says several other jack-up rigs were awarded contracts for shorter durations.