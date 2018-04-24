Wynn Resorts tops Q1 estimates with broad profit gains

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) topped high estimates with its Q1 earnings amid operating revenue gains of 20.5% Y/Y.

Adjusted property EBITDA rose 32% to $564.3M; gains of $136.8M came from Wynn Palace ($100.1M), Wynn Macau ($28.7M) and the Las Vegas operation ($8M).

Revenue gains of $291.8M came broadly from Wynn Palace ($213.5M), Wynn Macau ($65.5M) and Las Vegas ($12.8M).

The company swung to a loss of $204.3M in GAAP terms largely due to a $463.6M litigation settlement expense and a $69.3M increase in Redemption Note fair value. In adjusted terms, net income rose to $237M from $130.9M.

It's also boosted its quarterly dividend by 50%, to $0.75/share.

Shares are up 0.3% after hours.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release