Shell OK's Vito deepwater project in Gulf of Mexico

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) announces final investment decision for the multibillion-dollar Vito project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, in the first major Gulf project announced this year.

Shell expects the Vito project to come online with oil production in 2021 and produce 100K boe/day, and estimates the field has more than 300M boe in recoverable resources.

The company does not reveal Vito's project cost but says it has cut the cost estimate by 70% from the initial project design and is designed to remain profitable with oil prices near $35/bbl.

Shell owns 63.1% of the project while Statoil (NYSE:STO) holds the remaining 36.9%.