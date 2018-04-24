Amgen Q1 revenues up 2%; earnings up 12%; cash flow up 14%; earnings guidance raised; shares up 1% after hours

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 5,554 (+1.6%); Product Sales: 5,343 (+2.8%).

Net Income: 2,311 (+11.6%); non-GAAP net income: 2,466 (+5.7%); EPS: 3.25 (+16.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.47 (+10.2%); cash flow ops: 2,727 (+14.3%).

Key product sales: Neulasta: 1,155 (-4.5%); Enbrel: 1,105 (-6.4%); Sensipar/Mimpara: 497 (+18.1%); Prolia: 494 (+16.2%); Repatha: 123 (+151.0%); Blincyto: 49 (+44.1%); Parsabiv: 41.

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $21.9B - 22.8B from $21.8B - 22.8B; EPS: $11.30 - 12.28 from $11.18 - 12.36; non-GAAP EPS: $12.80 - 13.70 from $12.60 - 13.70.