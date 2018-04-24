Texas Instruments +4.5% on Q1 beats, in-line guidance

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) shares pop 4.5% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS estimates and revenue estimates with a 12% Y/Y revenue growth.

In-line Q2 guidance has revenue from $3.78B to $4.1B (consensus: $3.9B) and EPS of $1.19 to $1.39 (consensus: $1.23). The company expects its ongoing annual operating tax rate to be at 16% starting next year and 20% this year (previous guidance: 18% in 2019, 23% in 2018).

Key metrics: Cash flow from operations, $5.7B; FCF, $4.9B (+17% Y/Y); capital allocation (NYSE:TTM), $5.1B; R&D spend, $385M (+$16M); SG&A spend, $433M (-$6M); cash and equivalents, $1.7B; total liabilities, $6.9B.

